Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 11,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Specifically, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

