Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

MSP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

