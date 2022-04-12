Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $2,631,641.25 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,876.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,248. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.