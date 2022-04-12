Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $104.36 or 0.00258571 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $198.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00665958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,671,539 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

