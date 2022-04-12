Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.63 ($62.64).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

BN traded up €0.64 ($0.70) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €52.24 ($56.78). 1,183,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.94 and a 200 day moving average of €55.12.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

