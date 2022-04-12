D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,920 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

