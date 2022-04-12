D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

