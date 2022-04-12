D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.