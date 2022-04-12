D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $312,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.