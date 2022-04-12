D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 1,591 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.