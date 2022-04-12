D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,506 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

