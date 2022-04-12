D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.