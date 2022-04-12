CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Shares of CYBR opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

