Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

