Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,055,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

