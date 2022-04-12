Cwm LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

