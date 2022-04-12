Cwm LLC Invests $408,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

