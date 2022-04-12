Cwm LLC Invests $392,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.