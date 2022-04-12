Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.