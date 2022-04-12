Cwm LLC Buys New Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,485,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

