CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TITUF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. CVW CleanTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

