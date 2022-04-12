Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 699.6% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CUEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 290,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,278. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cuentas by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

