CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.58 ($71.29).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.15 ($69.73) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €49.80 ($54.13) and a one year high of €72.68 ($79.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.36 and its 200 day moving average is €63.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

