Cryptonite Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $285,755.59 and approximately $38.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,325.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.82 or 0.07575362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00259674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.00757470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00580976 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00365083 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.