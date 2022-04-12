Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.62.

NYSE:CCK opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

