CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Shares of CRWD opened at $216.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.90. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

