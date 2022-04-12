Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.