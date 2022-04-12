Critical Contrast: Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A NortonLifeLock 33.07% -297.43% 14.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 NortonLifeLock 0 3 3 0 2.50

Advanced Human Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 746.15%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 25.81 -$14.06 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.07 $554.00 million $1.54 17.28

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Advanced Human Imaging on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN solution enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. The company markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

