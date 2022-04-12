Critical Analysis: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) versus Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -24.12% -3.47% -1.12% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.47 -$28.15 million ($0.82) -14.57 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.88 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.