Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€184.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.55 ($179.94).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €162.10 ($176.20) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($189.95). The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €140.24 and its 200 day moving average is €145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.