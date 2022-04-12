Credit Suisse Group Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.92.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$58.31 on Monday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.97. The stock has a market cap of C$118.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.53.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

