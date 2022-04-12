Credit Suisse Group Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target to €23.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($28.26) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

