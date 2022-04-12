Credit Suisse Group Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target to €23.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($28.26) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05.
Evonik Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evonik Industries (EVKIF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.