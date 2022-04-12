Credit Suisse Group Boosts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $797.17.

CABGY opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

