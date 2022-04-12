Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of CRARY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

