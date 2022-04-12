Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.47).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,706 ($48.29) on Friday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,547.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,597.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

