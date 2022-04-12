Cowen Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

