Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $110.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $105.66 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 122.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

