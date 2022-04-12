Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.