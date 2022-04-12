Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.66. 62,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $361.34 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.61 and its 200 day moving average is $520.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

