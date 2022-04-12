Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $750.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.