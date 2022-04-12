CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of INS stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. CoreCard has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58.
About CoreCard (Get Rating)
