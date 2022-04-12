Contrasting United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Macerich pays out -1,999.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Macerich 1.68% 0.46% 0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Development Funding IV and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Macerich 3 4 2 0 1.89

Macerich has a consensus price target of $20.05, indicating a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macerich $847.44 million 3.55 $14.26 million ($0.03) -467.84

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Macerich beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

