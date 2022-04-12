ContentBox (BOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $387,164.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010963 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00233942 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

