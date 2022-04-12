Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,533.33%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
