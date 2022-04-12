CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.66

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 14131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

