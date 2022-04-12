ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COP traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. 7,410,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,502. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.
In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
