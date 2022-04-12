Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

