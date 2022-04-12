Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 542,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,005,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

