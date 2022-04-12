Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magnite by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $6,522,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 13,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $348,870. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.