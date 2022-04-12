Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 663,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,098,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

